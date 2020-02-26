All Sports (SOC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $313,237.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $313,237.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00492415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.10 or 0.06248754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00059489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

