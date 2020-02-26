Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,009. Allakos has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

