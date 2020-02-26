Allegion (ALLE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) recently:

2/21/2020 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Allegion was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2020 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $118.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Allegion was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Allegion was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after acquiring an additional 485,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 378,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegion by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after acquiring an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

