Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.46.
ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ADS opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
