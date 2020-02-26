Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

AP.UN stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.87. 594,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.58. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$46.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total value of C$4,985,952.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,557 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,642.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,144 shares of company stock valued at $13,932,128.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AP.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

