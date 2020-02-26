Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.60% of Allison Transmission worth $92,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

