Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $15,248.00 and approximately $24,224.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000706 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.