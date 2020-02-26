Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,618 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $1,393.18. 2,139,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,119. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $977.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,313.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

