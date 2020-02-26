Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,526.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Aegis boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,560.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $8.59 on Wednesday, reaching $1,394.91. 860,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,174. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $964.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,467.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.23. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

