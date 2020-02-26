Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,386.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $952.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,467.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,313.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

