Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,832 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,390.47. 2,378,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,467.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,313.23. The firm has a market cap of $955.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

