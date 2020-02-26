Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 18,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,395.57. 1,931,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,174. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,467.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.23. The company has a market capitalization of $961.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

