Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:ALA traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.32. 84,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,485. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$16.06 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.70%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

