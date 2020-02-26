Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.