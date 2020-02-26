Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Altria Group worth $115,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

