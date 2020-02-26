Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. Amarin’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Amarin updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 785,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. Amarin has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amarin from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.