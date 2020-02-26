Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,975.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,983.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,832.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

