AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ABEV opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 607,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 171.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 23.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

