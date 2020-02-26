Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Amc Networks worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amc Networks by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amc Networks by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amc Networks by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 415,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,551. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

