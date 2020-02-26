Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Earnings Results

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,195. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

