Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Ameren updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

AEE traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $85.21. 2,840,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,924. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $87.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

