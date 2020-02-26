Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. Ameren also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.30.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.75%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

