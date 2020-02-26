American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,963 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of AAL opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

