American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q4 guidance at $0.34-0.36 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.