American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

American Electric Power stock opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $79.91 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

