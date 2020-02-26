American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.57. 649,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,310. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Nomura upped their target price on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.