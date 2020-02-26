American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 3,034,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,715. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

