American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,367 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of American International Group worth $52,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,715. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

