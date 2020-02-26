American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.