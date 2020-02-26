American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOBC shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,314. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $570.42 million, a PE ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 0.53.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

