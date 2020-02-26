American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $273.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $254.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.94. 51,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.41. American Tower has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $25,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

