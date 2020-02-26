American Tower’s (AMT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,389. American Tower has a 52-week low of $171.71 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

