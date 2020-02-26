Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,858 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Amgen by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 14,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.54. 3,254,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,554. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.48 and its 200 day moving average is $218.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

