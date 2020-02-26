Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 4,765,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

