Amoveo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $47.32 or 0.00540518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. During the last week, Amoveo has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $3.22 million and $1.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00480960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.60 or 0.06333526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011325 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

