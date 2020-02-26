Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 3.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 19.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 22.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

