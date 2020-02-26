Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00013002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $1.63 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,178,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,252,065 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

