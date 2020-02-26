Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the January 30th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASYS. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock remained flat at $$5.07 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

