Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

