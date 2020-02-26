Analysts Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.53 Million

Brokerages expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $178.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $179.00 million. CommVault Systems posted sales of $181.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year sales of $684.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.10 million to $685.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $709.83 million, with estimates ranging from $707.00 million to $712.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.