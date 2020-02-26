Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,593 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,595,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 696.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Coty by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,429,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,333,000 after purchasing an additional 646,824 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,417,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,938. Coty has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

