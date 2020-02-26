Analysts Anticipate DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Announce ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.82 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

DRTT stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 310,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,410. DIRTT Environmental has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $4,625,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

