Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report sales of $108.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.50 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $99.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $461.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.00 million to $470.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $500.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VECO opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

