Analysts Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Analysts predict that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research reported sales of $20.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $106.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.50 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,017.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.45 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

