Analysts Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report $49.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.22 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $48.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $203.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.46 million to $205.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $215.81 million, with estimates ranging from $213.70 million to $219.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

AMAL stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.47. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 274,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

