Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report sales of $134.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.79 million to $140.48 million. Amarin reported sales of $77.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $422.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.50 million to $425.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $674.75 million, with estimates ranging from $663.40 million to $685.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amarin.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 19.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amarin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 9,893.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

