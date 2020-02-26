Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.79. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1,726.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 97,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

