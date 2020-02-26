Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. KB Home reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 376,477 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $11,268,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,057,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,511,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

