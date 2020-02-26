Analysts Expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $172,314. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

MTDR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,615,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

