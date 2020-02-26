Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 501,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,716. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

